Peoples Bank KS Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 1,449,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

