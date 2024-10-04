Peoples Bank KS Purchases 4,230 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 846,715 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

