Peoples Bank KS Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 350.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 206,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.