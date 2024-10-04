Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Star Equity Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

