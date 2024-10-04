Breakwater Capital Group Buys 18,547 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 595,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,393. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

