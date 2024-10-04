FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 38,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,183,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
FOXO Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About FOXO Technologies
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
