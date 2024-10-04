Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$32.95 and last traded at C$33.45. 121,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 125,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.68.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

