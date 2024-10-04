Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$32.95 and last traded at C$33.45. 121,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 125,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.68.
Primo Water Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.