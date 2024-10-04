Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Alpha Copper Trading Up 24.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Alpha Copper

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship properties are Indata property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering an area of 3,189 hectares; and Okeover Property that consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 4,614 hectares in British Columbia, Canada.

