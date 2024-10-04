National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $124.61. National HealthCare shares last traded at $122.69, with a volume of 33,228 shares.
National HealthCare Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
