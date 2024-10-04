Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 11,402,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,326,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

Further Reading

