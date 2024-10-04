BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

BYD Electronic (International) Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

