MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 38,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 311,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.33.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
