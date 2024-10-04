Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.85 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.97). Approximately 143,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 145,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.94).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market cap of £239.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,471.40 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Graham Stewart purchased 8,130 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040.60 ($6,742.38). Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

