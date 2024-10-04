Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.58. 4,394,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,846,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

