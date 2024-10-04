Peoples Bank KS Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 65,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $260.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

