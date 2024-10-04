Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 14,618 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 1,017,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.