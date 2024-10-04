DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.35% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

