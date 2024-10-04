Unique Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,613,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

