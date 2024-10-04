NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Position Trimmed by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,290 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

