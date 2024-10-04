Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $56.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

