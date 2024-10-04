Unique Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,085 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

