4,541 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.