McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $482.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

