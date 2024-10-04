Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

