Unique Wealth LLC Sells 626 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

