Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.74 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

