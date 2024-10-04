Unique Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tesla by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.