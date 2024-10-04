Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. 41,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 49,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.27%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Free Report ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.