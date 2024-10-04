International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.80. 27,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

