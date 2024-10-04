Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.70. 11,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 20,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 730.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

