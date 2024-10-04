Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. 25,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 104,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celularity stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Celularity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

