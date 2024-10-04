Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 4,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

