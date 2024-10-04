Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 696,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,495,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

