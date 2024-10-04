Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $154.52 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,955,590,443 coins and its circulating supply is 12,349,980,641 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,953,172,691 with 12,347,675,907 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01232805 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,928,511.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

