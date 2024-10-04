KickToken Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $0.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01262615 USD and is up 9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

