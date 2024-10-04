Fruits (FRTS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Fruits has a market cap of $1.08 million and $55,449.56 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

