JUNO (JUNO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.03 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $13,924.61 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

