Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $154.87 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $154.87 million and $5.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.