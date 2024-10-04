Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for approximately $17.05 or 0.00027474 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $564.79 million and $40.67 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,131,124 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

