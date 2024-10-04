PeiPei (ETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.48 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $71.89 million and $3.48 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00252587 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH) was first traded on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000016 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,936,018.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

