Unique Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

