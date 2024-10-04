Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.