Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

