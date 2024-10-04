Unique Wealth LLC Sells 143,046 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,046 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 317,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.96 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

