iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 11.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned 2.31% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

