Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,043,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $190.90 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $196.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
