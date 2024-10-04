Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 243.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 423,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,675,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

