Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 375,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

