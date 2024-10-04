Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 254 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $260.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

