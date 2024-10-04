PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $80.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

